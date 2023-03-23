News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
12 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
15 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
17 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

Changes do the trick for Lancaster City - and now they target victory over high-flying Hyde United

​Lancaster City boss Mark Fell felt the time was right to shake-up his squad on Saturday.

By Craig Salmon
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:54 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:55 GMT

​The Dolly Blues manager was none too impressed the week previously when his men went down to a 2-1 defeat at struggling Nantwich Town.

Five fresh faces came into the starting XI for last weekend's trip to Belper Town – and the changes did the trick as City came away with a 2-1 victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a campaign which has seen his squad suffer a catalogue of injuries, Fell is pleased finally to have options at his disposal with players fit and fighting for a place in the team.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)
Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)
Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)
Most Popular

"It’s no secret that I was upset by the performance at Nantwich,” said Fell. “We dealt with it Tuesday, the lads came in and trained Thursday and trained really.

"We decided to give opportunities to lads who have been champing at the bit. Young Owen Robinson and Jake Connelly looked really sharp

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought Matthew Tweedley was excellent, so we decided to keep with the staple but change the top end of the pitch just to give us that little bit of freshness.

"I thought both Jake and Owen caused them all sorts of problems especially in the first half when they opened the channels up and we almost played without a striker at times. Tactically it was pretty good first and then as they tired, we had the benefit of bringing on experienced, high-quality players who did the damage.

"That’s the beauty of having players back now, I can make those decisions. Being able to bring on David Norris, Nico Evangelinos and Christian Sloan makes you stronger.”

While Fell – whose men moved to 11th in the NPL Premier Division – was pleased with the changes he made, there is a possibility he may go with experience this weekend when third-placed Hyde United come to Giant Axe this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The plan is to regroup and get back in the top 10 by beating Hyde this weekend.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Curtis Anderson has been released from his contract.

The former England youth international signed a one-year deal in the summer but lost his spot in the team to Sam Waller after gettinginjured.

Mark FellLancaster City