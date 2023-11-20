More than 30 players are ranked high in the Championship yellow cards table and are at risk of suspension.

November is a time of giving out cards with Christmas on the horizon, but in the case of some Championship players they'll be doing their best to avoid them.

We're 16-games into the 2023/24 campaign, and once the latest round of international fixtures are played we get right back into the action. A busy month lays in store for second tier clubs who have several midweek-matches, and also some festive period triple-headers. It's a real test of the players resolve to be fit for all the games, and rotation will be key to keeping everyone fresh.

Injuries are sometimes unavoidable but suspensions can be avoided if players are disciplined enough. A caution could be something as silly as taking your shirt off when celebrating a goal or disagreeing too much with the referee over a decision. It's left clubs like Preston North End looking over their shoulder as several players have been booked this season, and are at risk of missing at least one match.

The Championship issues a one-game ban to those who pick up five yellow cards before the 19th game of the season. Ten yellow cards before the 38th game mark, and should you somehow get more than that, then it's a three-game ban.

If players can get through the upcoming round of fixtures this weekend, next weekend, and then on the first week of December then they will be no longer walking a tight-rope in games. North End have Cardiff City at home, Middlesbrough away and a match in front of the Sky Sports cameras against QPR in those block fixtures.

Flick through to see all the players that are at risk of being suspended in the Championship. All statistics come from TransferMarkt.

