Preston North End have a Lancashire Derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday night.

A derby match usually involves players flying in with tackles, and putting their bodies on the line to show the fans that they're committed to the cause. Not every derby is a red card fest, but you do tend to see players get involved in the emotions of it all. Friday's match acts as the last before the November international break, which will get us to 16-games for the current campaign.

The 19-game stage is quite an important point of the season because that is when players in risk of a one-game suspension are given a bit of lee-way. North End have Cardiff City right after the break and then Middlesbrough away, before facing QPR. It means the four players that have four yellow cards right now have some way to go before avoiding a ban, whilst others who are on three will have to avoid racking them up over a short period of time.

The festive block of fixtures comes after the latest round of international fixtures, and so who else in the division is on the cusp of missing a potential big game for their club in the coming weeks? Some of the leagues big hitters like Ipswich Town and Leicester City have a few to mull over.