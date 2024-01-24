The Championship team of the week or season is something that everything looks for.

It's designed to help give recognition to players for their individual performances. Over the course of the season we've seen the inclusion of several Preston North End players. You only have to look to earlier this month when Andrew Hughes was included for his role in North End's 2-0 win over Bristol City.

WhoScored each week works with the EFL to help decide which players have performed the best. The EFL does also use some panellists to decide who wins the awards, but the metrics system WhoScored has a huge say on the mater.

Most of the time, WhoScored's metric's are used to reflect positive performances, however in The Championship podcast 'The Second Tier' has made a team based on the worst performing players in the division.

As a requirement, all players must have played a minimum of 1,000 minutes this term and so several fringe first-team players do not make the cut. Surprisingly, Southampton who are on a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions have an inclusion.

Preston North End, currently in two inclusions in the squad - the joint most with bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United. West Brom who like Southampton are also in the top-half and occupy one of the play-off spots have an inclusion. The rest of the team is from players in the bottom half of the league.