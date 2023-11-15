How do the squad transfer values of all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs compare ahead of the January window?

The 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season is currently on pause for the final international break of 2023.

The campaign is 16 games in, and already the table is beginning to take shape with Leicester City top of the pile, and Sheffield Wednesday at the opposite end of the spectrum.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League, and having replaced Dean Smith with Pep Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca, he's so far done a good job. He has however been backed well in the transfer market, and whilst you can't take away the job he's done to build the 2015/16 Premier League winners, some clubs don't have the luxury of parachute payments like others do.

The summer transfer window for Preston North End on reflection can be viewed as one in which the Lilywhites showed ambition by signing Milutin Osmajic for a club record fee, whilst Duane Holmes is probably the best signing so far. Ryan Lowe did try and re-sign Tom Cannon, but once the big boys came in, they were blown out of the water and Everton went for the biggest bid.

No one wants to sell their players, but there is always an element of intrigue as to how much their squad is worth, and whether it matches their league position. Some clubs have players that may seem valuable to them when it comes to games, but when you consider contract length, and other things their value can sometimes diminish.

With everything considered, here are the updated standings of the Championship 'squad values table', from the least valuable teams to the most, according to respected website Transfermarkt.