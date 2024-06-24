Leeds United 'rival' Sheffield United for star as Sheffield Wednesday 'plot move' for Preston linked man
Here are your morning Championship headlines for Monday, 24 June.
Leeds United looking at Millar
It was reported last week that a deal was agreed for Liam Millar to join Sheffield United, following Copa America. The Canada international spent last season on loan at Preston North End and is now being linked with a return to the Championship. He has one year left on his FC Basel contract and the Elland Road outfit are said to be monitoring him ‘heavily’ at the major tournament, along with relegated Burnley.
Sheffield Wednesday want Miller
There has been plenty of speculation around out-of-contract Plymouth Argyle wide man Mickel Miller, this summer. Preston North End’s name has been thrown into the mix, along with the likes of Oxford United and Stoke City. Reported interest from Portsmouth was shot down last week, but it’s now suggested that Sheffield Wednesday are ‘plotting a move’. Miller, 28, made 34 appearances for the Pilgrims last season.
Blackburn Rovers linked with striker
Cesena striker Augustus Kargbo is of interest to Blackburn Rovers, according to Italian news outlet TuttoMercato. The Sierra Leone international chipped in with 10 goals in 33 appearances, to help guide Cesena to Serie B last season. He has two years left on his contract and it’s claimed that Rovers are ‘keen on luring him over to England’. He only joined the Italian outfit last summer, having been in the lower leagues.
Championship duo in for defender
Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest is reportedly a target for Coventry City, who have competition from Sheffield United. Worrall is under contract until 2026 and spent time out on loan at Besiktas last season. The expectation is that the former Rangers loanee, who came through the ranks at Forest, will be sold this summer. It’s suggested that the 27-year-old is one of three players Forest could look to move on. Coventry, though, are keen on a loan while the parent club are not.
