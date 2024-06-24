Liam Millar | Camera Sport

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship

Here are your morning Championship headlines for Monday, 24 June.

Leeds United looking at Millar

It was reported last week that a deal was agreed for Liam Millar to join Sheffield United, following Copa America. The Canada international spent last season on loan at Preston North End and is now being linked with a return to the Championship. He has one year left on his FC Basel contract and the Elland Road outfit are said to be monitoring him ‘heavily’ at the major tournament, along with relegated Burnley.

Sheffield Wednesday want Miller

There has been plenty of speculation around out-of-contract Plymouth Argyle wide man Mickel Miller, this summer. Preston North End’s name has been thrown into the mix, along with the likes of Oxford United and Stoke City. Reported interest from Portsmouth was shot down last week, but it’s now suggested that Sheffield Wednesday are ‘plotting a move’. Miller, 28, made 34 appearances for the Pilgrims last season.

Blackburn Rovers linked with striker

Cesena striker Augustus Kargbo is of interest to Blackburn Rovers, according to Italian news outlet TuttoMercato. The Sierra Leone international chipped in with 10 goals in 33 appearances, to help guide Cesena to Serie B last season. He has two years left on his contract and it’s claimed that Rovers are ‘keen on luring him over to England’. He only joined the Italian outfit last summer, having been in the lower leagues.

Championship duo in for defender