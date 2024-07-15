Stoke City swoop for Cardiff City man as Sheffield United eye double signing and Norwich City target defender
Here are your Championship transfer headlines for Monday, 15 July.
Argyle star wanted by trio
Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper is reportedly a target for Championship pair Sheffield United and Coventry City - as well as Crystal Palace. The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Home Park, having turned down a ‘club record’ offer from the Pilgrims. The Argyle academy graduate has made 170 appearances for the club. Palace’s interest, according to reports, would emerge if Sam Johnstone leaves this summer.
Blades eye midfield pair
Sheffield United are keen to sign Kenny McLean from Norwich City and Matt Grimes from Swansea City, according to journalist Alan Nixon. The Blades are still in the midst of their takeover saga, but have concluded deals for free agents Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum. Chris Wilder is looking to boost his squad with Championship experience - the Bramall Lane outfit have also been linked with Kieffer Moore.
Canaries chase Man City defender
Callum Doyle of Manchester City is reportedly a transfer target for Norwich City. The England Under-21 international made 23 appearances for Leicester City last season, as the Foxes won the Championship title. The 20-year-old has had previous spells at Coventry City and Sunderland, with a move to Carrow Road now seemingly on the cards. Sporting director Ben Knapper has discussed adding more youth to Johannes Hoff Thorup’s squad.
Stoke City to nick Cardiff City starlet
According to Wales Online, Stoke City are set to sign Cardiff City youngster Japhet Matondo - after he rejected a professional contract with the Bluebirds. The 18-year-old is said to be on his way to the Potteries, with a medical scheduled today. The Wales youth international is the brother of Rabbi Matondo - who has played for Rangers, Schalke and Stoke in his career.
