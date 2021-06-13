All the transfer gossip from the Championship

Championship transfer round-up: All the news regarding Preston North End and Blackpool's rivals

The transfer window is now open and while there haven't been a huge number of done deals, clubs are busy behind the scenes lining-up business.

Most will have wanted to do the bulk of their incoming deals ahead of the return to pre-season training in early July, however the window is open through to August 31.

Here is the latest transfer talk round-up from the Championship, with released Leicester City midfielder Matty James a man in demand it seems.

1. Midfielder on radar on Championship trio

Matt James, released by Leicester, is being chased by Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol City. He was on loan last season at Barnsley and Coventry. (Daily Mail)

2. Cherries man might be picked

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is interested Norwich City. He could go for £15m after the Cherries failed to get promotion. (Daily Mail)

3. Forest tracking ex-Brentford midfielder

Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs tracking Emiliano Marcondes who was released by Brentford despite shining in their play-off campaign. (Football Insider)

4. Stoke could bring back winger

Wales international Rabbi Matondo is set to leave Schalke this summer and Stoke are interested in signing him. He was on loan with the Potters last season. (Wales Online)

