Sunderland in talks, Plymouth Argyle transfer boost, Burnley and Sheffield United 'target' latest
Here are the morning Championship headlines for Tuesday, 18 June.
Sunderland swoop in for goalkeeper
The Black Cats, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, are in talks to sign Coventry City shot-stopper Simon Moore. The 34-year-old is said to be seen as back-up for first choice goalie, Anthony Patterson. Moore joined the Sky Blues in 2021 and made 46 appearances in total, but will become a free agent next month when his contract expires. Sunderland are yet to appoint a new manager, after sacking Michael Beale in February.
Plymouth Argyle man to stay
Joe Edwards will stay at Home Park, instead of joining League One side Bristol Rovers. According to reports, the Gas showed ‘serious and sustained’ interest in the 33-year-old. But, it looks as though manager Wayne Rooney has convinced Edwards to stick around. The versatile full back started his career at Bristol City and ‘was open to a move’, but any deal is now said to have fallen through. Edwards has made 223 appearances for Argyle.
Leeds United star targeted
The Elland Road side face a battle to keep star man, Crysencio Summerville this summer. Latest reports are that Brighton and Hove Albion have started ‘initial talks’ over a potential deal, after links to Liverpool and Chelsea - who have been ‘monitoring’ the Dutchman. Summerville scored 20 goals in the Championship last season, but Leeds lost the play-off final to Southampton. He is under contract until 2026.
Liam Millar transfer latest
The Canada international is ‘not number one’ on Preston North End’s transfer list this summer, according to director Peter Ridsdale. That is due to Millar telling PNE he wants to play left wing, not left wing-back. Millar scored five goals on loan for North End last season and now returns to parent club FC Basel, where he has one year left on his contract. Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland have all been linked with the ex-Liverpool man.
