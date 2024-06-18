Liam Millar | Getty Images

A look at the latest Championship transfer news

Here are the morning Championship headlines for Tuesday, 18 June.

Sunderland swoop in for goalkeeper

The Black Cats, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, are in talks to sign Coventry City shot-stopper Simon Moore. The 34-year-old is said to be seen as back-up for first choice goalie, Anthony Patterson. Moore joined the Sky Blues in 2021 and made 46 appearances in total, but will become a free agent next month when his contract expires. Sunderland are yet to appoint a new manager, after sacking Michael Beale in February.

Plymouth Argyle man to stay

Joe Edwards will stay at Home Park, instead of joining League One side Bristol Rovers. According to reports, the Gas showed ‘serious and sustained’ interest in the 33-year-old. But, it looks as though manager Wayne Rooney has convinced Edwards to stick around. The versatile full back started his career at Bristol City and ‘was open to a move’, but any deal is now said to have fallen through. Edwards has made 223 appearances for Argyle.

Leeds United star targeted

The Elland Road side face a battle to keep star man, Crysencio Summerville this summer. Latest reports are that Brighton and Hove Albion have started ‘initial talks’ over a potential deal, after links to Liverpool and Chelsea - who have been ‘monitoring’ the Dutchman. Summerville scored 20 goals in the Championship last season, but Leeds lost the play-off final to Southampton. He is under contract until 2026.

