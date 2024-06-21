Preston North End are yet to complete their first signing of the summer transfer window, but business will get done at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites are targeting four or five additions, at least, before the window closes on August 30. That’s a way off yet, though manager Ryan Lowe and co would certainly like a few fresh faces through the door during pre-season - ahead of the league campaign starting.

Elsewhere in the division, quite a few deals have been confirmed already. Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City have both made three signings each, with the latter spending a reported £5million on a new midfielder. New boys Oxford United and Portsmouth have strengthened too.

Here’s a run down of all 19 signings made so far across the second tier.