Derby County strike deal as move confirmed for Preston North End and Stoke City linked man
Here are your morning Championship headlines for Tuesday, 2 July.
Derby County medical takes place
According to Football Insider, Swansea City striker Jerry Yates had a medical at Derby County on Monday. The 27-year-old joined from Blackpool last summer for a reported £2.5million, but is set to join the newly-promoted Rams. Yates turned out 46 times for the Swans last season, netting nine goals in total and providing one assist. He would follow Corey Blackett-Taylor and Ben Osborn in joining Derby this summer.
Celtic linked with Burnley swoop
Clarets centre-back Dara O’Shea is of interest to SPL champions Celtic. That is according to Record Sport, who say that Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a move for the 26-time Republic of Ireland international. Burnley signed O’Shea, 25, from West Bromwich Albion last summer. After making the move to Turf Moor, for £7m, he made 33 appearances in the Premier League and scored three goals. It’s suggested that Burnley will not make a decision until a new manager is appointed.
PNE linked wing-back completes move
Mickel Miller was linked with plenty of football clubs this summer, and the Plymouth Argyle man has now signed for Huddersfield Town. The relegated Terriers have snapped up Miller on a two-year contract, as he opted to leave Home Park upon the expiry of his contract. Preston were one club said to be interested in the 28-year-old, along with the likes of Portsmouth, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.
Swansea City man targeted by Saints
Southampton are reportedly eyeing a move for defender Nathan Wood, who has one year left on his contract. The 22-year-old played 26 games last season for the Welsh club, and now former boss Russell Martin is said to be keen on reuniting. Wood was signed by Martin in 2022, from Middlesbrough. He made 40 appearances in his first season for Swansea. The St Mary’s club are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with a medical planned.
Canaries stance on linked Nottingham Forest man
Midfielder Lewis O’Brien continues to be linked with Championship clubs - as well as promoted Ipswich Town. PNE were claimed to be interested in O’Brien several weeks ago, but those reports were played down. Norwich City are one of the latest sides to be thrown into the mix, though the Pink Un say the Canaries won’t be making a move for O’Brien. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.