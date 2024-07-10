Alan Browne competes for possession with Hull City's Ryan Giles | Dave Howarth/CameraSport

Latest transfer rumours and news from the Championship

Here are your morning Championship transfer headlines for Wednesday, 10 July.

PNE legend having medical

According to reports, Alan Browne is set to undergo a medical at Sunderland after leaving Preston North End this summer. The Irishman decided against signing a contract extension at Deepdale, thus bringing to an end his 10-and-a-half year stay at the club. Coventry City and Sheffield United have been linked with the 29-year-old this summer, along with Turkish club Goztepe. But, a move to the Stadium of Light looks to be imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Preston, Stoke and Hull man agrees move

Manchester City striker Liam Delap is reportedly on his way to Ipswich Town, for an initial fee of £15million plus £5m in add-ons. An agreement is said to have been reached with the Tractor Boys, as well as Southampton. But, The Athletic suggest that Delap has chosen a move to Portman Road over St Mary’s. The former PNE, Hull City and Stoke City loan man was under contract until 2026 at City - who will reportedly have a buyback and 20 per cent sell-on.

Luton Town eye former Baggies and Burnley star

The Hatters, according to Luton Today, have taken Erik Pieters on trial following his release from West Brom. The 35-year-old left Albion this summer, having made 61 appearances for the club since signing from Burnley two years ago. The versatile defender played in a behind-closed-doors clash against Stevenage this week - Luton won the game three-nil. Pieters, formerly of Stoke too, has made 552 appearances in his career.

Striker eyed by the Tigers

Attacking reinforcements are needed at Hull City, with Aaron Connolly, Liam Delap, Billy Sharp and Noah Ohio gone from last season and Jaden Philogene reportedly on the way to Ipswich too. According to Give Me Sport, Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome is attracting interest from the Tigers - as well as Blackburn Rovers. A loan move for the 18-year-old is being touted, after he signed a long-term deal at Molineux earlier this month.

Rovers weighing up goalkeeper move