Here are your morning Championship headlines for Tuesday, 25 June.

Tigers and Rovers chase midfielder

Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are both interested in Guingamp midfielder Kalidou Sidibe. That is according to Cameroun Web, who report that the two clubs have ‘entered the race’ to sign the French midfielder. Sidibe, 25, has two years left on his contract with the Ligue 2 side - having made 31 appearances and scored three goals across all competitions last season. He only joined Guingamp last summer.

Blades eye former Canary

Released Norwich City full back Sam McCallum is being chased by Sheffield United and Stoke City, according to journalist Alan Nixon. The Canaries let McCallum, 23, go at the end of the season after playing 29 games during the campaign. He has made over 100 Championship appearances in his career, with spells at Coventry City and QPR too. The Blades hierarchy could sanction a free transfer, amid takeover talks, suggests Nixon.

Clarets shot-stopper targeted

The Mirror report that Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is a target for relegated Birmingham City. Peacock Farrell, 27, has only made 24 appearances for the Clarets since his move there in 2019. The Northern International spent last season on loan at Danish club Aarhus, for whom he kept 11 clean sheets in 28 games. The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday man has one year left on his Turf Moor deal.

Rangers want Norwich star

The Ibrox club are keen on a move for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, according to the Daily Record. He has two years left on his contract at Carrow Road and captained the club plenty of times last season. McLean has been at the club since 2018 and gone on to make more than 200 appearances. But, interest from the club he supports is said to have materialised. Rangers scouts are said to have watched the 32-year-old for club and country.

Leeds United wide man leaves again

Everton have brought Jack Harrison back to Goodison Park, following his season-long loan move last season. The 27-year-old scored four goals in his 35 appearances for the Toffees, and will be on board for the 2024/25 campaign. He remains under contract at Leeds until 2028, but Daniel Farke’s side lost last season’s Championship play-off final and Harrison will keep playing in the Premier League.

