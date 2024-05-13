Every Championship loan deal ending after the 2023/24 season as clubs eye summer deals

By George Hodgson
Published 13th May 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 17:24 BST

PNE recruited Liam Millar on loan from FC Basel last season

Each season, Championship clubs pick up gems in the loan market - though Preston North End did make a conscious effort to target permanent additions last season.

Calvin Ramsay came in on loan from Liverpool in the summer, but returned to his parent club in January. The other loan recruit was a success, though, with Liam Millar scoring five goals and assisting as many in his 35 appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side. Attention now turns to the business clubs will be doing in the upcoming summer window.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the players returning from a loan in the Championship - many of whom could potentially head out again in 2024/25.

1. Birmingham City

2. Blackburn Rovers

3. Bristol City

4. Cardiff City

