Leeds United and Portsmouth bids 'rejected' as Watford close in and Blackburn Rovers get boost
Here are your morning Championship headlines for Wednesday, 3 July.
Burnley step up manager talks
The Clarets are yet to replace Vincent Kompany, following his departure to Bayern Munich. But, it’s now being reported that Burnley are in ‘advanced talks’ with former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker. The ex-Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham midfielder last managed Club Brugge, whom he left in March 2023. Parker is said to be the Clarets’ ‘preferred candidate’. Liam Rosenior, Frank Lampard and Ruud van Nistelrooy have all been linked this summer.
Blackburn Rovers man to stay
Tyrhys Dolan was linked with a move to Luton Town earlier this year, but it’s now being reported - by the Lancashire Telegraph - that he will stay at Ewood Park this summer. Dolan has entered the final year of his contract, with the 22-year-old having represented Blackburn 164 times since his move there in 2020. Dolan was in Preston North End’s academy, but did not get offered a professional contract at Deepdale.
Pompey bid rejected for midfielder
Portsmouth have reportedly had a big turned down for Standard Liege midfielder Aiden O’Neill. That is according to Guardian journalist Will Unwin, who claims an approach for the Australia international has been rejected. It is suggested, though, that the Belgian club are open to selling the former Melbourne City man. Plymouth Argyle have also been credited with interest, along with MLS and Turkish clubs. O’Neill previously played for Burnley and Fleetwood Town.
Leeds United turn down huge bid
Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly seen a £30million offer for Georginio Rutter rejected by Leeds. The bid is said to have been made after the Seagulls’ capture of Newcastle United winger, Yankuba Minteh. Brighton have also been linked with Leeds star Crysencio Summerville, but it’s Rutter who has been the subject of a bid. He scored seven goals and assisted 15 last season in the Championship. The Frenchman has four years left on his contract.
Watford close to striker signing
According to Sky Sports, the Hornets are set to sign Celtic forward Rocco Vata. A medical is said to be taking place today (03/07), after the 19-year-old’s contract expired a few days ago. Vata has been ‘weighing up’ his options, but a four-year deal at Vicarage Road looks set to be signed. The Scottish giants will reportedly receive £237,000 in compensation, should the deal go through.
