Derby County, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday linked with free agents as Preston's rivals 'set' to lose star
Here are your Monday morning (11/06) Championship headlines.
Burnley man heading for Newcastle
The Clarets look set to lose goalkeeper James Trafford to Newcastle United. Burnley signed the Manchester City shot-stopper last summer, in a reported £15million - rising to £19m - deal. The 21-year-old played 28 games in the Premier League last season, as the Turf Moor outfit were relegated. Trafford, though, appears to be on his way back to the top flight though. It’s reported that the Magpies have agreed personal terms with the player, ahead of a £15m move - plus add-ons. It’s also claimed that Man City will receive 20% of the fee.
Four clubs chasing Rotherham United man
Cameron Humphreys is another player who suffered relegation last season, to League One. But, the Rotherham United defender could be returning to the Championship stage soon. Football Insider report that Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, QPR and Swansea City are all ‘chasing’ the 25-year-old. Humphreys left Manchester City in 2019 and joined the Millers three years later, playing 67 games during two seasons at the club. He has one year left on his contract.
Derby and Watford eye free agent swoop
Watford are being linked with a move for Ben Osborn, after his release from Sheffield United this summer. Osborn, 29, played 230 games for the Blades over five years and turned out 24 times in the Premier League last season. The ex-Nottingham Forest man’s ‘experience’ is said to be valued by Watford - who are managed by Tom Cleverley. Derby County are also credited with interest in the player, who came through the Rams’ academy and was born in the city.
Released Leeds United man wanted
Another free agent said to be a target for a number of Championship clubs, is Ian Poveda. The Colombian winger has been let go by Leeds. Poveda had a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season and played a part in the Owls’ survival under Danny Rohl. The Hillsborough club reportedly want him back next season, but are being rivalled by Cardiff City, West Bromwich Albion and relegated Luton Town. It’s been suggested that Poveda is ‘keen’ on a return to S6.
