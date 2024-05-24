Wigan keeper Sam Tickle collects under pressure from Colby Bishop

A round-up of the latest news from across the Championship

Here is your Friday morning (24/05) drop of the latest Championship headlines.

Sunderland and PNE-linked man signs new deal

Back in January, Preston North End were credited with interested in Wigan Athletic goalkeeper, Sam Tickle. The 22-year-old played every League One game for the Latics last season, in his breakthrough campaign. A move never materialised on North End’s part and links to Sunderland and Birmingham City followed. Now, though, Wigan have tied Tickle down to a new four year contract. He has signed fresh terms until 2028 at the DW Stadium.

First team boss, Shaun Maloney, said: “Sam had an excellent first full season with us last year, keeping 18 clean sheets and becoming the first homegrown Latics player to make his England U21 debut since Leighton Baines. Sam is an outstanding young talent and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next few years to help continue his development."

Sheffield Wednesday manager boost

Danny Rohl’s impact at Hillsborough was remarkable last season and speculation around the Sheffield Wednesday boss was always expected, as a result. But, our colleagues at the Sheffield Star report that the Owls are close to agreeing a new contract with the German.

Rohl is said to have met owner, Dejphon Chansiri, in London on Wednesday - to discuss a new deal and plans for the future, ahead of a potential first, full season with the club. It’s claimed that ‘some more important details in the agreement need ironing out’ before a deal is finalised.

Watford announce departures

The Hornets have tied full-back, Jeremy Ngakia, down to a new three-year contract. The 23-year-old has a one-year option inserted in there, too - having made 69 league appearances for the club, since signing from West Ham in 2020.

However, three players will be moving on from Vicarage Road. One of those is experienced midfielder, Jake Livermore. Goalkeeper, Ben Hamer is also departing along with striker, Ashley Fletcher.

Striker linked with Championship duo

Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are both being linked with a summer swoop for Motherwell striker, Theo Bair. Signed last summer, on a free transfer, the 24-year-old scored 15 goals in the Scottish Premiership last season.