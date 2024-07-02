All 41 Championship signings made so far as Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough strengthen

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 18:02 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 20:45 BST

Plenty of business done in the Championship so far

The summer transfer window officially opened on June 14 and clubs have been busy bringing in new players, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Here is a round up of every addition so far, across the division.

Barnsley to Pompey - Free

1. Jordan Williams

Barnsley to Pompey - Free | Getty Images

Mainz 05 to Middlesbrough - undisclosed fee

2. Delano Burgzorg

Mainz 05 to Middlesbrough - undisclosed fee | Getty Images

Levski Sofia to Norwich City - undisclosed fee

3. Jose Cordoba (R)

Levski Sofia to Norwich City - undisclosed fee | Getty Images

Rotherham United to Stoke City - undisclosed fee

4. Viktor Johansson

Rotherham United to Stoke City - undisclosed fee | Getty Images

