Latest drop of manager and transfer news from across the Championship

Here are your Wednesday evening Championship headlines.

Sunderland and Burnley in transfer race

Both clubs are said to be interested in left sided defender, Ar'jany Martha, after he was let go by Dutch giants Ajax. The 20-year-old spent four years with the club and made 12 first team appearances, predominantly playing for the under-21s. Sunderland and Burnley are yet to appoint new managers, but are reportedly keen on the versatile Martha.

Black Cats manager hunt latest

Sunderland are still on the search for a successor to Michael Beale. It looked as though Will Still could be on his way to the Stadium of Light, until interest from Lens. Now, Dutch coach Pascal Jansen is the main name in the frame. The 51-year-old managed AZ Alkmaar from 2020 to January of this year. It’s been suggested there is ‘serious interest’ on Sunderland’s part. Jansen managed 162 AZ games and had a win percentage of 58.

Norwich City ‘plot’ Marcondes move

The Canaries are being linked with a swoop for free agent, Emiliano Marcondes. The 29-year-old has been released by Bournemouth after three years with the Cherries. Marcondes spent time on loan at Hibernian last season and scored three goals. According to reports, he could reunite with former Nordsjaelland boss, Johannes Hoff Thorup at Carrow Road. The Danish midfielder has 98 Championship appearances to his name.

Rovers return for former recruitment chief

Blackburn Rovers are planning to bring John Park back to the club as head of recruitment, according to reports. It’s claimed that Park, following his exit from Birmingham City as head of international scouting, will return to Ewood Park - where he previously worked during the tenure of Tony Mowbray. Park, 66, has been a scout at both Celtic and Rangers and left his job at Ibrox in December of last year.

