Here are the latest Championship headlines on Thursday, 13 June.

Sunderland dealt manager blow

The Black Cats will need to move on to another managerial target, after Liam Rosenior reportedly turned down the job. The ex-Hull City boss was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, after Will Still joined Lens and Pascal Jansen was said to be out of the race. Rosenior has also been linked with the Burnley vacancy. He is said to have asked Sunderland not to consider him for the position, following talks.

Oxford United confirm second signing

West Ham United goalkeeper Jacob Knightbridge has made the permanent move to League One play-off winners, Oxford United. The 20 -year-old will officially move to the U’s on a free transfer, when his Hammers deal expires on July 1. He came through the West Ham academy and was on the bench in the Europa League last season. “As a young player you want to come to a club that has an ambition and I’m happy to be part of that now," he said.

Championship duo eye defender

Portsmouth and Cardiff City are reportedly eyeing Jordan Williams on a free transfer, after his exit from Barnsley. The 24-year-old is on the search for a new club following last season’s play-off disappointment in League One. Williams made 201 appearances and scored nine times, during six years at Oakwell. Pompey are on the search for a right back after releasing ex-Preston defender Joe Rafferty this summer.

Millwall man set for League One move

The Lions are reportedly set to sell centre-back, Alex Mitchell, to Charlton Athletic. Nathan Jones is reportedly closing in on a permanent move for the 22-year-old. Mitchell is set to enter the final year of his contract at The Den, having made one appearance - in the cup - for Millwall during his six years there. He was out on loan at Lincoln City last season and made 36 appearances, with previous loan spells spent at Bromley, Leyton Orient and St. Johnstone.

