The Championship had a full round of fixtures on Boxing Day as clubs saw sell-out crowds. Christmas is a time where people return to where they live, and that allows fans to see their team when they otherwise struggle, and several teams sold out, or saw their attendances bumped up.

Preston North End against Leeds United was a sell-out, with 21,816 people in attendance, including 5,667 fans from Leeds. It was the highest league attendance at Deepdale since August 1971 when North End faced Burnley in a Lancashire Derby. Fans who attended the game against Leeds witnessed a much-needed victory.

Alan Browne opened the scoring, but pascal Struijk equalised with a penalty, however Liam Millar with a moment of brilliant scored in the 89th minute with a sublime effort. Leeds had to spend most of the second-half a man light following Illan Meslier's altercation with Milutin Osmajic.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Southampton beat Swansea City 5-0 with Ryan Fraser scoring a brace for Russell Martin's men. Bristol City beat Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road with Andi Weimann scoring his 50th Robins goal, to help Liam Manning's side get nearer to the play-off places. Huddersfield Town claimed a shock 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers whilst there were one-goal wins for Sunderland, Rotherham United and West Brom.

Choosing a team of the week is such an unenviable task, and football is a game of opinions, so not everyone will be happy. There are plenty of different ways of measuring a performance, and it can be against the calibre of opposition, or perhaps something else. Thankfully, WhoScored is one of the best means of determining how well a player has done, and based on the performances on Boxing Day, here is their Team of Week.