Here's how the Sky Bet Championship team of the week shapes up for the weekend of January 12-14.

Preston North End got finally up and running in 2024 as they claimed a 2-0 win over Bristol City at Deepdale in the Sky Bet Championship.

Will Keane scored a second-half brace to give the Lilywhites their first win of the New Year after defeats to Sunderland Chelsea. The victory put them up to 12th in the table and they are just two points off of the play-offs ahead of their next game against Leeds United on Sunday, January 21.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leeds beat Cardiff City 3-0 whilst Ipswich Town came from behind to defeat Sunderland 2-1 at Portman Road. West Brom won convincingly against Blackburn Rovers with Brandon Thomas-Asante getting a brace.

In the other games in the division, Southampton inflicted a 4-0 defeat on to Sheffield Wednesday with Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara all on the score sheet. Middlesbrough won 3-1 against Millwall, Stoke City claimed a narrow 1-0 victory against Rotherham United and in Tony Mowbray's first game in charge of Birmingham City he drew 2-2 with Swansea City which saw Luke Williams take charge of a Championship game for the first time.

Hudersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle drew 1-1 and in the lunch time kick-off, Coventry City beat league leaders Leicester City 3-1. Norwich City began the weekend with a 2-1 win over Hull City and the final match of the weekend saw Watford beat QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road.

