News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Championship 2024 points table as Leeds United, Preston and Norwich City good but Milllwall and Stoke City bad

Leeds United lead the way in the 2024 Championship points table

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

Preston North End's form has improved ever since the New Year's Day defeat at Sunderland. It's 14 points from the Lilywhites' last seven games, with Ryan Lowe's side five unbeaten. That run of results has left PNE in a position to attack the play-offs.

Indeed, Preston's form this calendar year is at the right end of the Championship table. As well as those clubs chasing automatic promotion, Norwich City and Coventry City have also picked up positive results in the last couple of months.

Here is a look at the Championship table based on points collected in 2024 - bearing in mind that eight of the clubs to have played seven games, are in action this evening (20/02).

Games played: 8

1. Leeds United - 24 points

Games played: 8

Photo Sales
Games played: 8

2. Norwich City - 17 points

Games played: 8

Photo Sales
Games played: 8

3. Coventry City - 17 points

Games played: 8

Photo Sales
Games played: 8

4. Leicester City - 16 points

Games played: 8

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Norwich CityPrestonLeeds UnitedSwansea CityCardiffPreston North End