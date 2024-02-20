Preston North End's form has improved ever since the New Year's Day defeat at Sunderland. It's 14 points from the Lilywhites' last seven games, with Ryan Lowe's side five unbeaten. That run of results has left PNE in a position to attack the play-offs.

Indeed, Preston's form this calendar year is at the right end of the Championship table. As well as those clubs chasing automatic promotion, Norwich City and Coventry City have also picked up positive results in the last couple of months.