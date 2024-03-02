Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay will be desperate to win on Saturday - but coming through the Hull City clash without a booking would be a boost too.

There is no major issue if he does; the Lilywhites' centre-back just needs to avoid picking up a yellow card in each of his next three matches. Preston have played 34 games so far, with the 37-match mark the cut-off point for an automatic two-match suspension - for receiving 10 yellows.

With PNE back in the play-off race, we look at those players who are walking the suspension tightrope - ahead of passing that 37 game checkpoint. We've kept it to players from teams also in the top six hunt: Hull, Norwich, West Brom and Sunderland, as things stand. The top four of Leicester City, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton are well clear of the rest.

Note: Any player who picks up 15 bookings before the end of the season automatically picks up a three-match suspension.

Those players who have already reached 10 bookings for the season include Sam Morsy (Ipswich - 12), Ben Pearson (Stoke - 11), Jack Colback and Sam Field (QPR - 10), Jordan Thompson (Stoke - 10), Dan Ballard (Sunderland - 10), Ryan Porteous (Watford - 10) and Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester - 10)

1 . Darnell Furlong - West Brom Championship bookings: 9 Games before amnesty kicks in: 2

2 . Luke O'Nien - Sunderland Championship bookings: 9 Games before amnesty kicks in: 3

3 . Shane Duffy - Norwich City Championship bookings: 8 Games before amnesty kicks in: 3