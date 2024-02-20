News you can trust since 1886
Championship stadiums from best to worst - where Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland rank

From Deepdale to the Den and Elland Road to Ewood Park

By Tom Coates, George Hodgson
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 16:43 GMT

Preston North End supporters would certainly class Deepdale as one of the most iconic Championship grounds.

There is plenty of competition, though. From Ipswich Town’s Portman Road, to West Brom's The Hawthorns and Millwall's The Den - the second tier is home to some stadiums you simply must tick off as a football fan.

Fans are often fiercely defensive when it comes to the stadium their club plays at, as grounds are where some of life's best memories are made. But which Championship venue is the best? Which is the worst? These questions may be subjective, but a table has been compiled by our colleagues at The Yorkshire Post - using Google review ratings.

Here are the Google review ratings of every Championship stadium.

1. Worst stadiums in the Championship

Here are the Google review ratings of every Championship stadium. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5

2. 1. The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Google reviews rating: 4.7/5 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

3. 2=: Elland Road (Leeds United)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

4. 2=: King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5 Photo: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

