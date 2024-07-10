It’s slightly more than a month before Preston North End kick off the 2024/25 campaign, at home to Sheffield United.

There’s a pre-season schedule to get through first, with the Lilywhites currently away in Spain - where they will take on Lincoln City in the first friendly of the summer. Transfer business is going on in the background, with two new players through the door already.

Soon, though, the serious stuff on the pitch will come around. And it’s a Friday night encounter with the Blades, to get things under way in Ryan Lowe’s fourth season at PNE. There are some new trips for the Preston faithful next year, too.