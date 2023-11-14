The intriguing figures showing how many times each team in the Championship has been shown on Sky Sports for the 2023/24 season so far.

Preston North End's final fixture before the international break was a stunning Lancashire Derby win over Blackburn Rovers.

Liam Lindsay scored in front of the North End faithful to secure a 2-1 win over the Lilywhites after Alan Browne's opener was cancelled out by Sammie Szmodics. The win put PNE up to fifth going into the final international break of 2023, and the 'scenes' or 'limbs' of the away end were all to see on Sky Sports last Friday night. Sky Sports are the only broadcaster of the English Football League, and beginning in 2024/25 they will begin a new bumper £935m deal, which should see a bit more money coming their way.

North End's good start to the campaign saw them picked for television a number of times, and that's continued into the last few months of the year. It was announced last week that their Boxing Day clash with Leeds United would be moved to an earlier kick-off time, and also their New Years Day trip to Sunderland would also be televised.

Games being chosen are on one hand a good thing for supporters who can't make the games, mainly away matches. For those who want to follow their team home and away, moving games away from the traditional 3.00 pm kick-off on a Saturday can cause problems. Nevertheless, when Ryan Lowe's men feature on the television, it's usually an entertaining affair.