There are 11 more Championship matches to predict this weekend, with Sheffield Wednesday having hosted Leeds United in Friday night's meeting.

Preston North End are back in action after their midweek trip to Southampton was postponed - four hours before kick-off - due to a nearby fire. The Lilywhites host Stoke City, with the Deepdale encounter a crucial game for two teams at opposite ends of the table.

Ryan Lowe's side are looking to close the gap on sixth placed Hull City, who host the division's leaders in Leicester. Stoke are in the relegation places and scrapping for their lives, but they aren't the only team doing so - with around 10 teams involved in the battle for survival.

Some of those clubs face each other this weekend, with Blackburn Rovers hosting Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City making the trip down to Millwall. Sunday sees two games take place, with Bristol City taking on Swansea and West Brom heading to Huddersfield Town.

Here are the latest score predictions across the second tier, from ourselves and also Sky Sports presenter David Prutton!

1 . Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town (12:30 KO) Lancashire Post prediction: 0-2 Sky Sports prediction: 1-2 Photo Sales

2 . Hull City vs Leicester City Lancashire Post prediction: 0-1 Sky Sports prediction: 1-1 Photo Sales