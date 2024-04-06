Preston North End will look to close the gap to the play-off places, when they take on Watford this afternoon - away from home.
It’s the business end of the season, where every point is vital for clubs - at both ends of the division. Elsewhere in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers host Sheffield Wednesday in a huge survival scrap clash. And it’s the East Anglia derby at Carrow Road, as Ipswich Town head to rivals Norwich City. PNE’s other play-off rivals, Coventry City, take on high flying Leeds United.
Here’s our score prediction for each game!
