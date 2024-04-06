Championship score predictions as Leeds United and Middlesbrough backed while Preston have tough test

Preston North End will look to close the gap to the play-off places, when they take on Watford this afternoon - away from home.

It’s the business end of the season, where every point is vital for clubs - at both ends of the division. Elsewhere in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers host Sheffield Wednesday in a huge survival scrap clash. And it’s the East Anglia derby at Carrow Road, as Ipswich Town head to rivals Norwich City. PNE’s other play-off rivals, Coventry City, take on high flying Leeds United.

Here’s our score prediction for each game!

Score prediction: 2-2

1. Norwich City vs Ipswich Town

Score prediction: 2-2

Score prediction: 1-3

2. Blackburn Rovers vs Southampton

Score prediction: 1-3

Score prediction: 0-1

3. Cardiff City vs Hull City

Score prediction: 0-1

Score prediction: 1-2

4. Coventry City vs Leeds United

Score prediction: 1-2

