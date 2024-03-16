Every Championship match is vital at this stage of the season and teams will be desperate to head into the international break on a high.

For Preston North End, it's a long trip down to Home Park to face Ryan Lowe's former club, Plymouth Argyle. The Lilywhites are looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Stoke City, in order to keep pace with the play-off chasing pack of teams. As for the home side, Ian Foster's side are very much in the big scrap for survival.