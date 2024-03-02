There are 11 Championship matches this afternoon, with two early kick-offs and a host of crucial games - at both ends of the table.

For Preston North End, its a huge game in the play-off race as Hull City head to Deepdale. Elsewhere, Rotherham United host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday while Huddersfield welcome Leeds United to town.

Norwich's home clash against Sunderland is another important one in the top six hunt, while Stoke City are in desperate need of points against Middlesbrough. Bristol City versus Cardiff City also promises to be a spicy 12:30pm clash.

Here are our score predictions for every game - as well as Sky Sports pundit David Prutton's.

1 . Bristol City vs Cardiff City - (12:30 KO) Sky Sports prediction: 2-2 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-0

2 . Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United - (12:30 KO) Sky Sports prediction: 0-2 Lancashire Post prediction: 0-2

3 . Preston North End vs Hull City Sky Sports prediction: 2-3 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-1