News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Championship score predictions as Preston host Hull and Leeds United, QPR and Middlesbrough on the road

Saturday's round of Championship fixtures predicted as Preston North End host Hull City

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 07:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 07:41 GMT

There are 11 Championship matches this afternoon, with two early kick-offs and a host of crucial games - at both ends of the table.

For Preston North End, its a huge game in the play-off race as Hull City head to Deepdale. Elsewhere, Rotherham United host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday while Huddersfield welcome Leeds United to town.

Norwich's home clash against Sunderland is another important one in the top six hunt, while Stoke City are in desperate need of points against Middlesbrough. Bristol City versus Cardiff City also promises to be a spicy 12:30pm clash.

Here are our score predictions for every game - as well as Sky Sports pundit David Prutton's.

Sky Sports prediction: 2-2 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-0

1. Bristol City vs Cardiff City - (12:30 KO)

Sky Sports prediction: 2-2 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-0

Photo Sales
Sky Sports prediction: 0-2 Lancashire Post prediction: 0-2

2. Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United - (12:30 KO)

Sky Sports prediction: 0-2 Lancashire Post prediction: 0-2

Photo Sales
Sky Sports prediction: 2-3 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-1

3. Preston North End vs Hull City

Sky Sports prediction: 2-3 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-1

Photo Sales
Sky Sports prediction: 3-1 Lancashire Post prediction: 3-0

4. Leicester City vs QPR

Sky Sports prediction: 3-1 Lancashire Post prediction: 3-0

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughLeeds UnitedPrestonSheffield WednesdayQPRHull CityRotherham UnitedDavid Prutton