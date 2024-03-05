It's a big midweek in the Championship with 12 more games in the schedule, as the final stretch of the season approaches.

The March international break is around the corner, with many ups and downs still to come for all clubs - whether they are pushing for promotion, the play-offs or desperately trying to stay in the league. Preston North End head to Southampton for the first time in 13 years, while Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers, have a crunch home game against Millwall.

Meanwhile, High flying Leeds United host struggling Stoke City. Staying in Yorkshire, Sheffield Wednesday will look to continue recent form and maintain their push for survival, with a win over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough. Preston's play-off rivals, Hull City, welcome Birmingham City to the MKM Stadium - after the goalless draw at Deepdale last weekend.

Here is our score prediction for every game, as well as Sky Sports presenter David Prutton's.

1 . Coventry City vs Rotherham United Sky Sports prediction: 2-0 Lancashire Post prediction: 3-1

2 . Hull City vs Birmingham City Sky Sports prediction: 2-1 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-0

3 . Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Sky Sports prediction: 0-1 Lancashire Post prediction: 1-1