Championship teams are back in action in midweek, with Preston North End hosting Huddersfield Town.
It’s an important game for both teams, with Ryan Lowe’s side’s play-off hopes now slim - but still just about there. The Terriers, meanwhile, are looking to back up Saturday’s huge win over Millwall as they scrap for survival. Elsewhere in the Championship, Plymouth Argyle and QPR face off in a key clash while Sheffield Wednesday host Norwich City.
Here is our score prediction for every game, alongside Sky Sports presenter, David Prutton’s...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.