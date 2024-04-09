Championship score predictions as Preston North End, Leeds United and Birmingham City backed

A full round of midweek fixtures in the Championship

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 07:20 BST

Championship teams are back in action in midweek, with Preston North End hosting Huddersfield Town.

It’s an important game for both teams, with Ryan Lowe’s side’s play-off hopes now slim - but still just about there. The Terriers, meanwhile, are looking to back up Saturday’s huge win over Millwall as they scrap for survival. Elsewhere in the Championship, Plymouth Argyle and QPR face off in a key clash while Sheffield Wednesday host Norwich City.

Here is our score prediction for every game, alongside Sky Sports presenter, David Prutton’s...

Lancashire Post prediction: 2-1 Sky Sports prediction: 1-0

1. Preston North End vs Huddersfield

Lancashire Post prediction: 0-2 Sky Sports prediction: 1-2

2. Millwall vs Leicester City

Lancashire Post prediction: 1-2 Sky Sports prediction: 1-1

3. Plymouth Argyle vs QPR

Lancashire Post prediction: 1-2 Sky Sports prediction: 1-1

4. Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City

