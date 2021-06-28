Championship rumours: Preston North End closing in on defender, potential £25m switch for playmaker and former Blackpool favourite going on loan again

Clubs up and down the Championship continue to work on deals as they look to strengthen or get one or two off the books.
1. Stoke stand firm on Joe Allen
Stoke City are standing by Wales international Joe Allen despite reports they're looking to offload the midfield. Potter boss Michael O'Neil sees him as a part of his plans for next season. (StokeonTrentLive)
2. Parker ready for Championship switch
Scott Parker is on the verge of leaving Fulham to make a move to fellow Championship side AFC Bournemouth. The switch could be completed within the next 24 hours. (WestLondonSport)
3. West Brom deny plans for £25m move
West Bromwich Albion have rejected claims that they are preparing to offload playmaker Matheus Pereira for £25m. The Baggies released a clubs statement to deny claims the move would go against FIFA ruling. (WBA)
4. Gunners looking to England 'keeper
Arsenal are looking at Aaron Ramsdale to provide more competition for Bernd Leno. The Shefffield United man was signed for £18m last summer but is currently with England at the Euros. (The Athletic)