Championship rumours: PNE set to hunt for striker in January | Leeds United eye Brentford midfielder | Hull City takeover talks in the final stages

Here's the latest gossip from around the Championship on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Leeds United are monitoring Lewis Macleod's situation at Brentford, who is said to be keeping his options open after rejecting a new contract at Griffin Park. (The Sun)

Preston manager Alex Neil says recruitment and squad strengthening is constantly on his radar. (LP)

Galatasaray turning their attention to Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen could make Leeds United frontrunners in the race to sign Mbaye Diagne. (HITC)

Takeover talks at Hull City are in the final stages as owners Assem and Ehab Allam have said there goodbyes to KCOM stadium staff. (BBC Sport)

Former Leeds United starlet Billy Whitehouse is attracting interest from Leicester City after catching the eye at Evo-Stik Premier side Tadcaster Albion. (Leicester Mercury)

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing an extraordinary move for Arsenal defender Laurent Kosielny, who is rumoured to be on £90,000-a-week. (Calciomercato)

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon has signed a new two-year contract despite Premier League champions Manchester Cityreportedly watching him at the start of the season. (BBC Sport)

Nottingham Forest hope to secure the free signing of Iran international Karim Ansarifard by finally securing his work permit this week. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Matt Penney has signed a new deal until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, bringing an end to rumoured interest from Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth. (BBC Sport)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard believes Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have a big future at Chelsea. He told Football.London: "This could be the first games for both of them in a Chelsea shirt. I hope it is. They are Chelsea players, they are ours for a year but their futures are big." (Football.London)