We're over half-way through the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship and the table has well and truly taken shape.

It's hard to look past the quartet of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds United who are a cut above the rest of the division. The Foxes form has dipped as of late but they're still eight points clear of the Saints, whilst Leeds have a nine-point lead over fifth-placed West Brom.

It comes as no surprise that three of the four teams are doing well given they were relegated from the Premier League last season and are in receipt of parachute payments which is a big advantage over other clubs vying for promotion.

At the opposite end of the division, Rotherham United are rock bottom of the table and are joined by Sheffield Wednesday and QPR. Three points separate the Hoops and 21st-placed Huddersfield Town whilst Birmingham City who looked to be play-off contenders under John Eustace, are now 20th but are looking to shoot up under the table under Tony Mowbray who replaced Wayne Rooney earlier this month.

Preston North End meanwhile are still within a few points off of the play-offs. Defeat to Leeds on Sunday and results going against them on Saturday saw the gap widen but there's just five-points separating them and Coventry City.

The difference can be clawed back if they can get a positive result against Millwall on Saturday as one of only three league games played that weekend. Sunderland play Stoke City on Saturday (January 27) and also QPR play Huddersfield Town on Sunday, January 28.