Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We're almost three quarters of the way through the 2023/24 Championship season and the table has taken shape for a while.

You've got four teams, three of which who were playing in the Premier League last season who are running away with it, whilst there's teams below who are scrapping it out for a play-off spot. Leicester City may not have signed any new players in the January transfer window but they kept hold of Kiernan Dewsbury-hall amid transfer interest and some believe that the Foxes are the greatest team to grace the division in the history of its inception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United and Southampton are unsurprisingly the two teams right behind them with the Saints on an impressive unbeaten run in all competitions. Ipswich Town who were promoted last year have heavily invested in their squad but the Tractor Boys despite scoring two through new signing Kieffer Moore could not beat the Lilywhites last Saturday.

At the bottom end of the table, QPR, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday occupy the three relegation spots and all of them have changed their bosses this season. It's a hard sell to persuade players to join you when you're battling for your lives but all managed to recruit last month.

As the window slams shut on the 24 teams and with a little over a quarter of the season to go with games to be rearranged, there's some predictions as to how the rest of the campaign will pan out. North End were top of the division come the first international break of the season but are just outside the play-offs as we approach the March break.