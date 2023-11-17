Here's how the 2023/24 Championship is predicted to pan out in a new table

Preston North End are inside the Championship play-offs right now in the final international break of 2023.

North End secured a 2-1 win over their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, and coupled with results that went in to their favour they're currently on course for a play-off spot in fifth place along with Sunderland, Southampton and Leeds United.

A lot of football has yet to be played however, and we're not even half-way through the campaign with just 16 games played. North End for the first few months of the campaign held on to top spot, but now Leicester City and Ipswich Town look to be the runaway leaders with both sides on 39 points, and seven points clear of Leeds United.

At the bottom end of the table you've got Sheffield Wednesday who are a whole nine points adrift of safety and with them in the relegation zone are QPR who have changed their manager and Rotherham United, who parted ways with Matt Taylor.

Some teams have so far performed above expectations, and you could probably include PNE in that. Can Ryan Lowe's side continue their respectable start to the campaign however? BetVictor have run through numerous simulations which include the likes of Cardiff City and Sunderland, and are predicting a different-looking table to the one that we have right now.

Things can change however, and you only have to look at what a managerial change can do to a sidside'ss chances of success, as well as the upcoming January transfer window.