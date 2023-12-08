Form is key for any side if they want to be successful in the Championship. English football's second tier is often regarded as one of the toughest leagues in the world to get out of, and putting a run of form together can be difficult if you're not one of the best financially backed teams.

Teams out of form such as Swansea City and Sunderland this week took the decision to part company with Michael Duff and Tony Mowbray this week. Preston North End's opponents at the weekend Norwich City looked to be in a tricky situation, but David Wagner relieved the pressure on himself with a late win against Bristol City on Sunday.

We're at the 19-game stage of the season right now, and that almost represents the half-way stage of the campaign. North End at the start of the term led the way, and were top come the first international break of the season but since the October and November breaks, it's Leicester City and Ipswich Town who have been leading the away. North End's form has dipped, however they're still in the play-off picture and are just two points off of Hull City in sixth who occupy the last spot.

The opening of the January transfer window is getting nearer, and a run of form can make all the difference in the build-up to a month full of big decisions. Should you put some wins together, chairpersons might feel a bit more inclined to lend you the finances to help you achieve your respective goal.