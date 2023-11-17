Preston North End's last away match couldn't have gone any better after defeating Blackburn Rovers in the Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park.

A total of 5,789 away fans watched on as Liam Linsday scored a stoppage time winner to earn the bragging rights in front of the Sky Sports television cameras. The full-time scenes were brilliant as the PNE players as Lindsay's goal was right in front of them, and so they took a step back and soaked in the moment.

A big following was always to be expected when you're playing a local rival but to see that many supporters take over Blackburn was brilliant. There's quite a few away games coming up recently with three of the next five being away from Deepdale. North End do face Middlesbrough on a Tuesday night after the international break whilst there's also a lengthy trip to East Anglia to face Norwich City, and then a trip not long after to Huddersfield Town, which is also on a week day.

Three days before Christmas, Preston North End also have an away trip to Swansea City on the Friday night, so that will be a big test of which hardly souls are willing to go South Wales so close to the big day. Sunderland away with 12.30 kick-off on New Years Day is also a game that some away fans might opt to miss, but whatever their decision, you've got to applaud the levels of support of Preston North End fans this season. It does bring the question how their support compares to the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland who boast large levels of support both home and away.