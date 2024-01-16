Preston North End's home attendances compared to the likes of Blackburn Rovers and other Championship teams of different sizes.

Preston North End had 14,929 fans in attendance last Saturday as fans witnessed a 2-0 win at Deepdale.

A total of 661 Bristol City fans made the journey to Lancashire which means that 14,628 were supporting the home team. It was their first home match of 2024 after away matches at Sunderland and Chelsea, and was considerably lower than their festive matches against Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

North End had 21,816 in attendance against Leeds and 19,763 for their clash with the Owls but there was sizeable away followings on those days. The average attendance for Preston North End this season is 16,475 and that puts them in the bottom half of the table.

Blackburn Rovers are still to visit Deepdale and that will for sure mean a big attendance. The Easter fixtures tend to see increased crowds and the end-of-season run-in does also mean that the average can be increased and they can soon move up the table.

North End won't be able to add to their tally this month however as they have a trip to Elland Road this Sunday and then a game against Millwall at The Den at the end of January. The next home game for Ryan Lowe's side is on Saturday, January 3.