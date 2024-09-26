Cash-strapped Bamber Bridge appealing for fresh investment and ideas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bamber Bridge are in need of fresh, significant investment if they are to maintain their status as a NPL Premier Division club.

That is the view of manager Jamie Milligan who revealed the club is currently walking a financial tightrope and is looking to raise £30,000 to stay afloat.

Having a formed a new-look young squad with a sprinkling of experience over the summer, the Brig boss would hate to see all his best-laid plans go up in smoke.

With only one player tied to a contract at Irongate, Milligan knows virtually his entire squad is at the mercy of other clubs. Punching above its weight financially has always been a way of life at Brig – and certainly during Milligan’s tenure.

Bamber Bridge are looking for fresh investment (photo: Ruth Hornby)

He almost guided the club to promotion in 2023 when they finished in third spot in the final league table, narrowly losing to Warrington Town 1-0 in the subsequent play-off final.

However, that near-miss resulted in a large proportion of his players integral to that promotion tilt, such as Paul Dawson, Finlay Sinclair-Smith and Aaron Skinner, being picked off by other clubs.

Brig managed to keep their heads above water last season and, after a difficult start, the team is beginning to gel this campaign.

They have moved into the top half of the table after winning their past three games. With a home game against Mickleover to look forward to this weekend, Milligan has issued an appeal to potential investors to help the club continue to flourish.

"Any sponsorship or investment would be most welcome because the club is struggling at the moment for income,” he said.

"Something needs to happen because it’s a great little club. The pitch is nice, the clubhouse is nice.

"Everyone at the club are volunteers, they are all good people but it just needs that little bit of a change to drive the club forward.

"We do need more help to bring more income into the club and if anyone can come in with some new ideas, then the club will be open to it.

“In comparison to other clubs, my players are on a pittance but they come here because I know I can make them better and get them to a higher level.