Cardiff City v Preston North End injury and team news - five out and three doubts

Preston North End travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City in the EFL Championship on Saturday, February 10.

PNE are in good spirits after claiming a surprise victory over promotion chasing Ipswich Town. George Edmundson's own goal and a Will Keane brace gave the Lilywhites the win despite Kieffer Moore's late two goals in the final 15 minutes of the game. The result gave PNE their first win in three games and put them into the top-half of the table.

Cardiff were victorious last weekend too and beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road with Josh Bowler scoring the decisive goal. The Bluebirds hadn't won since New Year's Day until their success in Hertfordshire.

Cardiff possess a good record against North End, losing just one of their last nine games against them however that did come in March 2023. If you're expecting goals in this fixture then don't as in three of the last four league meetings between the two have ended goalless.

Both clubs have shared a few players over the years, and Saturday will see Greg Cunningham return to the club in which he called home for a couple of seasons. The 32-year-old made 14 appearances for the Welsh side after joining from PNE in 2018 but ended up coming back after initially joining on loan and then on a permanent deal. Cunningham's teammate Andrew Hughes was born in Cardiff and returns to his hometown where he was a part of their academy before being released at 15.

In Cardiff's ranks they have Callum Robinson who was at Deepdale as a player from 2016 to 2019. The 29-year-old got 40 goals in 160 games for North End, however he isn't expected to play a part against his former employers this week. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Preston North End's clash with Cardiff.

Kian Best - out Rolled his ankle in training a couple of weeks ago.

Callum O'Dowda - out Had to undergo surgery on his groin back in September. He suffered a setback as he closed in on a return. He could make a return to action in March.

Callum O'Dowda - out (continued) "He was starting with us and then he got a small injury," said Erol Bulut on January 14. "Because of the injury he had, that can happen. It happened to him. "Now it looks like six weeks (from today) until he's back playing. We are not lucky with this."