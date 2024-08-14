Who will win the League Cup this year? | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Which ball number have Preston North End been given for the second round of the League Cup?

After an eventful first round of the League Cup, we are now looking forward to the second round draw. In this piece, we’ll tell you everything you need to know - including when it will start, what TV channel it is on and which number Preston North End have been given.

The Lilywhites defeated Sunderland in the first round of the competition by a score of 2-0 - Ryan Ledson found the back of the net in the first half, with Mads Frøkjær sealing the deal in the 70th minute with a sweet strike.

When is the second round draw of the League Cup?

The second round draw of this season’s League Cup will take place immediately following Leeds United vs Middlesbrough on Sky Sports - with their game due to kick off at 8pm, the draw should take place around 10pm.

What are the ball numbers and which number have Preston been given?

Northern section:

1. Barnsley

2. Barrow

3. Blackburn Rovers

4. Blackpool

5. Bolton Wanderers

6. Burnley

7. Derby County

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Everton

10. Fleetwood Town

11. Grimsby Town

12. Harrogate Town

13. Huddersfield Town

14. Leicester City

15. Newcastle United

16. Nottingham Forest

17. Preston North End

18. Rotherham United

19. Sheffield United

20. Shrewsbury Town

21. Stoke City

22. Tranmere Rovers

23. Walsall

24. Wolverhampton Wanderers

25. Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday

26. Leeds United or Middlesbrough

Southern section:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Birmingham City

4. Brentford

5. Brighton and Hove Albion

6. Cardiff City

7. Colchester United

8. Coventry City

9. Crawley Town

10. Crystal Palace

11. Fulham

12. Ipswich Town

13. Leyton Orient

14. Luton Town

15. Millwall

16. Norwich City

17. Oxford United

18. Queens Park Rangers

19. Southampton

20. Swansea City

21. Watford

22. West Ham United

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town

When will round two fixtures take place?

Round two ties will take place in the week commencing 26th August. Every Carabao Cup match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners. There are no replays in the competition, with ties level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties - up to, and including, the quarter-finals.