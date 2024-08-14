Carabao Cup second round draw start time and ball numbers for Preston North End, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers
After an eventful first round of the League Cup, we are now looking forward to the second round draw. In this piece, we’ll tell you everything you need to know - including when it will start, what TV channel it is on and which number Preston North End have been given.
The Lilywhites defeated Sunderland in the first round of the competition by a score of 2-0 - Ryan Ledson found the back of the net in the first half, with Mads Frøkjær sealing the deal in the 70th minute with a sweet strike.
When is the second round draw of the League Cup?
The second round draw of this season’s League Cup will take place immediately following Leeds United vs Middlesbrough on Sky Sports - with their game due to kick off at 8pm, the draw should take place around 10pm.
What are the ball numbers and which number have Preston been given?
Northern section:
1. Barnsley
2. Barrow
3. Blackburn Rovers
4. Blackpool
5. Bolton Wanderers
6. Burnley
7. Derby County
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Everton
10. Fleetwood Town
11. Grimsby Town
12. Harrogate Town
13. Huddersfield Town
14. Leicester City
15. Newcastle United
16. Nottingham Forest
17. Preston North End
18. Rotherham United
19. Sheffield United
20. Shrewsbury Town
21. Stoke City
22. Tranmere Rovers
23. Walsall
24. Wolverhampton Wanderers
25. Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday
26. Leeds United or Middlesbrough
Southern section:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Birmingham City
4. Brentford
5. Brighton and Hove Albion
6. Cardiff City
7. Colchester United
8. Coventry City
9. Crawley Town
10. Crystal Palace
11. Fulham
12. Ipswich Town
13. Leyton Orient
14. Luton Town
15. Millwall
16. Norwich City
17. Oxford United
18. Queens Park Rangers
19. Southampton
20. Swansea City
21. Watford
22. West Ham United
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town
When will round two fixtures take place?
Round two ties will take place in the week commencing 26th August. Every Carabao Cup match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners. There are no replays in the competition, with ties level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties - up to, and including, the quarter-finals.