Against a Cambridge United team also desperate for points, the Shrimps started on the back foot as the home side dominated the early opportunities.

Sam Smith headed over a good cross from Liam Bennett before Cambridge took the lead in the 13th minute.

Paul Digby was allowed far too much time and space on the edge of the box before threading a pass through to Jack Lankester, who slotted the ball under Connor Ripley.

Cole Stockton grabbed Morecambe's equaliser at Cambridge United Picture: Ian Lyon

The Morecambe keeper also made saves from Jack Ironside and Michael Morrison before producing an excellent near post block to thwart Bennett.

After a poor opening, the Shrimps changed formation when Max Melbourne was forced off with a hamstring injury.

The game changed almost immediately with Jensen Weir forcing Cambridge keeper Dimitar Mitov into a smart save.

The Shrimps began to look more dangerous going forward and levelled in first-half injury time.

Weir’s volley from the edge of the area hit the ground but bounced perfectly for Cole Stockton to head past the stranded Mitov.

Morecambe almost snatched a second just moments later as Weir fired a shot narrowly ahead of the onrushing Ash Hunter, as well as inches wide of the post.

Derek Adams’ players started the second half well and were denied a good penalty claim when James Brophy bundled over Hunter inside the box.

From there, the home team had the better of the chances as Ripley produced a stunning save to tip over a Steve Seddon free-kick.

The keeper also reacted sharply again to push over Lankester’s long-range effort.

Lloyd Jones was booked for a dive as Cambridge looked for a spot-kick of their own but, although the home side ended the game with the greater possession, the Shrimps’ defence remained solid.

Cambridge United: Mitov, R Bennett, Morrison, Jones, L Bennett, McGrandles (O’Neil 84), Digby, Brophy (Seddon 64), Lankester (Yearn 84), S Smith, Ironside (Tracy 64). Subs not used: Mannion, Williams, Worman.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Rawson, Simeau, Melbourne (Mayor 29), Gibson, Crowley (Watts 75), Weir, Shaw, Hunter (Austerfield 89), Stockton (Duffus 89). Subs not used: A Smith, Cooney, Delaney.

Referee: Paul Howard.

