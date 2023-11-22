Callum Robinson returns to Deepdale with Cardiff City. He played more than 150 times for Preston North End. (Image: Getty Images)

Preston North End fans hold Callum Robinson in high regard, and he could be considered for his time at Deepdale.

The 28-year-old three separate spells in Lancashire with two loans, and then joined permanently in 2016. In Robinson's nine-year career, North End is the side he's played for the most with 41 goals and 21 assists in the 160 games he played for the Lilywhites.

He was sold to Sheffield United in the summer of 2019 for a reported £8m, however it didn't go to plan, and he later joined West Brom. These days, Robinson plays his club football at Welsh club Cardiff City, who are North End's opponents at the weekend. Robinson's been a Bluebird since 2022 after joining for a reported £1.75m, and back then there were a few moans about North End not acting on his availability for transfer.

Fans hold some players in high regard and you'd imagine Robinson will get a good reception on Saturday, but not enough to motivate him to bring them down. Robinson this season was on the receiving end of some public criticism of his manager, however in true Robbo fashion he has responded by doing what he does best, and that's by scoring goals.

Cardiff's Turkish boss Erol Bulut in mid-October challenged Robinson to improve on his work rate if he wanted to get into the starting XI. Robinson had missed a few months of the campaign with an injury, and up to that point he hadn't earned a league start.

Bulut said: "I will repeat myself, it’s not only about scoring and playing offensive football. “Both Callum and Rubin are included in this. It’s not enough or what I am expecting from them to be in the starting XI.

"I cannot play with 10 players. I need eleven. "We are not a team who has individual high-class players to change a game, we need all eleven to be successful.

"If one isn’t included in the game against the ball, it means other players have to run and fight much more. It doesn’t make sense, everyone has to work."

Following on from Bulut's comments, Robinson responded by getting his first start, and scoring in the 4-0 win against Huddersfield Town. He has started every game since, and in their last match he got a goal and an assist in their 3-2 defeat to Norwich City.