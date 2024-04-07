Buxton 3, Chorley 1: ​Magpies drop to fourth after disappointing loss to Bucks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Magpies were put under the cosh in the opening minutes of the game, Matt Urwin called into action early to deny Tommy Elliott's low drive at goal but responded well to the early pressure - Gerald Sithole causing real problems for the Bucks' defence on the break on more than one occasion.

A turning point in the game came in the 34th minute, Scott Wilson adjudged to have fouled Joe Ackroyd inside the box and Diego De Girolamo made no mistake from 12-yards in sending Urwin the wrong way to give the hosts the lead before half-time.

Chorley very nearly got themselves back on terms before the break, Adam Blakeman forcing an absolutely remarkable save out of Joe Young in goal to keep out his free-kick from 30-yards from finding the far corner.

The Bucks would go on to double their lead on 55 minutes, Luke Shiels left free at the back post to fire past Urwin, while protests from Chorley players for a foul in the box were quickly waved away to their dismay.

Craig Elliott's side added a third through Max Hunt on 71 minutes after he headed in from a corner, Blakeman unable to climb high enough to clear it off the line but the Magpies did get a consolation goal only a couple of minutes later, Scott Wilson powering a shot home after an excellent knock-down from David Moyo to leave the Magpies sat in fourth place with their game in hand to play this coming Tuesday away at King's Lynn Town.