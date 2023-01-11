It was a cruel ending for the Magpies, who looked nailed on for a third straight away league win, having battle well in difficult conditions.

Despite the high wind and driving rain the game was entertaining and full of chances. Both teams had gone close before Harvey Smith hammered the visitors in front on 30 minutes after initially controlling Adam Blakeman’s corner with his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton debutant Brad Jackson restored parity just after the restart with a delicious finish with the outside of his boot, but the goal didn’t deter Chorley, who regained the lead on the hour.

Chorley boss Andy Preece saw his side concede a late goal at Buxton (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Top scorer Connor Hall was felled in the box, and the marksman picked himself up to dispatch the spot kick low beyond Theo Richardson.

Further chances fell at both ends – Jon Ustabaşi forcing Richardson into a tip over, before Matt Urwin saved likewise as the game slipped towards stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes went up on the board, but it wasn’t until 97 minutes that the Bucks rescued a point. A quick free kick was played short, low and eventually crossed for the onrushing sub Simms to send the majority inside Silverlands into raptures.

Buxton Richardson; Conway, Granite (c), Meikle, Kirby (Elliott, 78′), De Girolamo, Poole, Brisley (c), Osborne, Jackson (Simms, 85′), Ackroyd (Boden, 69′). Subs not used: Moult, Bunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley Urwin (c); Henley (Tomlinson, 51′), Smith, Wilson, Nolan, Whitehouse, Calveley, Sampson (Johnson, 79′), Ustabaşi, Blakeman, Hall (Shenton, 90’+2). Subs not used: Britton, Barry.