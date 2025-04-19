Buxton 1, Chorley 0: ​Kirby's strike makes it a not-so-good Friday for the Magpies

Chorley's Billy Whitehouse in the thick of the action against Buxton (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The win saw the Bucks move above the Magpies into a play-off spot.

​Both sides looked to take the game to each other in the early stages, playing on the front-foot, albeit with chances on goal coming at a premium.

The first effort on goal proved to be the opener for the hosts, Connor Kirby finishing off a move that started with good work down the left from Luke Brennan with a shot to nothing from the latter that found the far-corner from 25-yards quite magnificently.

Chorley looked to respond quickly and Mike Calveley very nearly got Andy Preece's side back on terms, though, his header from a Billy Whitehouse cross was a relatively comfortable save for True Grant in goal.

The visitors came out after the restart with work to do and a reaction from Preece's side was apparent, with some excellent work down the left flank from former Buck, Warren Clarke, causing the home defence some problems.

Chorley looked to the bench first on the hour mark with Tom Carr and Courtney Senior coming on and the former almost contributed to an equaliser, finding Calveley who this time shot from distance to force another save out of Grant.

While the visitors continued to push further for an all-important leveller, Buxton were presented with a golden opportunity to double their advantage but Johnny Johnston couldn't convert the chance on the counter-attack.

Minutes later and Johnston found himself in on goal again, but, this time couldn't sort his feet out, another let-off for Chorley.

The Magpies were inches away from finding their goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Clarke firing agonisingly wide from range to leave Preece's side leaving the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium empty handed.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley (Moore 72'), Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Horbury (Leckie 86'), Calveley, Nolan (Carr 60'), Whitehouse (Senior 60'), Clarke, Hall (Touray 71').