Buxton 0, Lancaster City 0: Anderson's superlative display helps Dolly Blues to point at leaders

The Bucks were dominant early on, initially relying on channel balls, specifically for Warren Clarke to chase. (writes James Wilson)

Immediately, he got in behind but his cut back was skewed wide by Diego De Girolamo.

A Sam Bailey back pass then played Clarke in on goal, but Anderson was having none of the forward’s impudence, rising quickly to snatch his chipped attempt.

Lancaster keeper Curtis Anderson keeps Buxton at bay (photo:Phil Dawson)

Buxton then worked a lovely pattern of passing play around the left flank, before finding De Girolamo dropping centrally. The Italian’s change of direction allowed him to release a long shot, though it was too far out to beat Anderson.

The Dollies’ keeper completed his quartet of fantastic saves 10 minutes before half-time after Clarke had again got in behind on the left, then cut in and swished a reverse shot goalwards, before Anderson fell and tipped wide.

There was a hairy moment for the home side after the break when Sam Bailey launched a ball in behind the defence. A poor backwards header seemed to set up Likoy and Reid but neither could get it out their feet to shoot.

The surface, both bouncy and grippy, was holding the ball up, leaving retreating defenders with an awkward header to complete. Anderson was nearly sold short by such a header but was aware enough to sprint out and clear.

So many Lancaster bodies were committed to defence that an away goal was always unlikely, but The Dolly Blues are also the only side to keep a clean sheet against Buxton in both league games this season and in the absence of a win that seems like something significant to celebrate.

More important than that, though, it keeps Lancaster’s faint playoff hopes alive.